Prime Day is cooking up some scorching Le Creuset deals — shop more than 40% off the iconic brand

Add color to your life with these Le Creuset deals that are way too good to miss. (Le Creuset)

There’s a reason Le Creuset is one of the top brands in both cookware and home decor. Although pricey, the timeless pieces are extremely durable and functional — and absolutely gorgeous. A Le Creuset Dutch oven on your stovetop can unify the look of your kitchen, bringing a touch of style and elegance to the entire space. Right now, the internet happens to be chock-full of Le Creuset deals and discounts, including straight from the brand itself and for a limited time during Amazon's October Prime Day (which ends today!)

Prices on the brand’s best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets and grill pans are all on sale at Amazon — which is total kismet if you've been dreaming of leveling up your chef game. Our tip? Take advantage of these deals now and knock out some holiday shopping early — the season will be here before you know it.

Amazon Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set 3 Rectangular Dishes, Cerise $135 $195 Save $60 You can’t attempt to complete your at-home Great British Baking Show technical challenge without a good set of baking dishes. Just like other Le Creuset bakeware, the baking dishes are made from premium stoneware that ensures excellent heat distribution with a smooth interior that doesn't crack. The best part? They're stackable for easy storage. "They are well made and seem to be very durable," explained this five-star Amazon reviewer. "I love the color. I made a cake in the largest one and it baked beautifully and clean up was a breeze." $135 at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, 3.5-Quart $200 $350 Save $150 A cross between a Dutch oven and a sauté pan, the sauteuse is great for sauteing (duh), searing, braising, frying and baking everything from pasta to brownies. The enameled cast iron pot is oven- and dishwasher-safe and suitable for all cooktops, even induction. "I cook a lot and this is by far the most versatile and now, the most used pot/pan in my kitchen," shared an Amazon shopper. "The size is great for 4-6 servings, depending on what you’re cooking... Heats well, easy to clean, and this size is easy to handle." $200 at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte, 8-Ounce $22 $32 Save $10 If you're looking for a more affordable item with the Le Creuset label, consider this darling 8-ounce cocotte, on sale for less than $25. It has a premium enamel-glazed interior and is ideal for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites like baked ziti, oatmeal, stew and more. A little luxury goes a long way. "Small but versatile," explained this five-star fan. "I bought it because it looked cute but not knowing what I'd do with it. But having had it for quite some time. I found that I reached for it a lot both for portion cooking and as a part of larger meal preparations." $22 at Amazon

