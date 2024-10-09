We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Prime Day is cooking up some scorching Le Creuset deals — shop more than 40% off the iconic brand
Retailers have slashed prices on the brand's most iconic pieces including the coveted Dutch oven.
There’s a reason Le Creuset is one of the top brands in both cookware and home decor. Although pricey, the timeless pieces are extremely durable and functional — and absolutely gorgeous. A Le Creuset Dutch oven on your stovetop can unify the look of your kitchen, bringing a touch of style and elegance to the entire space. Right now, the internet happens to be chock-full of Le Creuset deals and discounts, including straight from the brand itself and for a limited time during Amazon's October Prime Day (which ends today!)
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart$280$430Save $150
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set 3 Rectangular Dishes, Cerise$135$195Save $60
Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, 3.5-Quart$200$350Save $150
Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocotte, 8-Ounce$22$32Save $10
Prices on the brand’s best-selling Dutch ovens, skillets and grill pans are all on sale at Amazon — which is total kismet if you've been dreaming of leveling up your chef game. Our tip? Take advantage of these deals now and knock out some holiday shopping early — the season will be here before you know it.
This gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven can cook a healthy 6.75 quarts (that's six to seven servings) and you can use the iconic cookware to braise, bake, sear, roast and more. Made with the brand's famous enameled cast iron, the piece is resistant to staining, chipping and cracking, and it's dishwasher-safe.
"Well made and cooks like a dream," described a home chef. "This is an excellent size and shape for making braises, chili and stews."
You can’t attempt to complete your at-home Great British Baking Show technical challenge without a good set of baking dishes. Just like other Le Creuset bakeware, the baking dishes are made from premium stoneware that ensures excellent heat distribution with a smooth interior that doesn't crack. The best part? They're stackable for easy storage.
"They are well made and seem to be very durable," explained this five-star Amazon reviewer. "I love the color. I made a cake in the largest one and it baked beautifully and clean up was a breeze."
A cross between a Dutch oven and a sauté pan, the sauteuse is great for sauteing (duh), searing, braising, frying and baking everything from pasta to brownies. The enameled cast iron pot is oven- and dishwasher-safe and suitable for all cooktops, even induction.
"I cook a lot and this is by far the most versatile and now, the most used pot/pan in my kitchen," shared an Amazon shopper. "The size is great for 4-6 servings, depending on what you’re cooking... Heats well, easy to clean, and this size is easy to handle."
If you're looking for a more affordable item with the Le Creuset label, consider this darling 8-ounce cocotte, on sale for less than $25. It has a premium enamel-glazed interior and is ideal for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites like baked ziti, oatmeal, stew and more. A little luxury goes a long way.
"Small but versatile," explained this five-star fan. "I bought it because it looked cute but not knowing what I'd do with it. But having had it for quite some time. I found that I reached for it a lot both for portion cooking and as a part of larger meal preparations."
