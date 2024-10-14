Prime Day might be over, but these Amazon deals won't quit: Save up to 70%

This week, be sure to make time for plenty of R & R & R (rest, relaxation and retail therapy) — these Amazon deals are just too good. (Amazon)

Happy Monday! Are you enjoying all of the October Prime Day goodies you grabbed last week? In case you didn't get your fill of retail therapy (or missed the event altogether), our team of shopping editors has you covered. The slate of deals Amazon has on offer this week should be enough to tide you over until Black Friday.

To wit: Advent calendars are all the rage, and one that combines that trendiness with Lego and Star Wars has been on fire of late — this week it can be had for just $36 (while supplies last). How 'bout adding a pair of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans to your autumn ensemble — for $16? Or attacking that jungle in the backyard with a mini chainsaw for just $32?

You get the idea — tons of products across myriad categories at crazy-low prices. So rev up your engine, er, cart, and get clicking!

Best Amazon deals overall

Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Amazon 32" Fire TV $100 $140 Save $40 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Lego 'Star Wars' Advent Calendar $36 $45 Save $9 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $19 $35 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $36 $134 Save $98 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Amazon 32" Fire TV $100 $140 Save $40 | Lowest price ever This highly rated telly might not be the largest on the market, but if the 32-inch screen suits your needs, you'll want to grab it while it's down to its all-time lowest price. Because it's a Fire TV, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, and you can ask the included Alexa Voice Remote to search for any content you're looking for. Save $40 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $640 $800 Save $160 At $150 off, this robovac and mop combo was one of the best Prime Day deals we saw — and just like this little appliance, that price seems to keep going and going ... only, we're not sure for how long, so scoop it up while you can! Keeping your floors clean has never been easier — not only does the Eufy do the hard work for you, it also empties itself and automatically replenishes its water. $640 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $36 $134 Save $98 with Prime and coupon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and straightens at the same time for sleeker, smoother tresses — no visit to the salon necessary. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. And while the $134 original price looks to be exaggerated, the on-sale price of $36 makes this a highly worthwhile deal. Save $98 with Prime and coupon $36 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $21 $70 Save $49 Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. We've seen some colors retail for $70, so the fact that this one is 70% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! $21 at Amazon

Amazon MD.Life Monocular Telescope $42 $600 Save $558 with coupon | Lowest price ever Take your bird-watching to the next level via this nifty handheld telescope. With features like HD zoom and 80x magnification, you'll be able to enjoy wildlife, concerts, sporting events and more with a crystal-clear, up-close view. The No. 1 bestseller even comes with a tripod and smartphone holder so you can take photos and videos through its lens. We've never seen it listed for $600, but this sale price is as low as it gets. Save $558 with coupon | Lowest price ever $42 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 It might not be super frigid just yet, but you'll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 60% off once the temps start dropping! It's compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn't the lowest we've seen it on sale for, it's within a few bucks of its best price of 2024. $24 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home essentials

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $43 $70 Save $27 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At $3.50 per container, this is a fabulous value. $43 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $19 $35 Save $16 These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. As the brand itself says, "It's like an energy drink for your eyes!" Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow. Get 'em for under $1 a pop. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Hussell Car Charger Adapter $4 $21 Save $17 | Lowest price ever Stay juiced up on the road, courtesy of this nifty (and extremely wallet-friendly) charger. In case your car isn't equipped with ports of its own, this device plugs right into the lighter and has not one, but two USB outlets for keeping multiple devices powered up. This is as low as we've ever seen it — nearly 80% off. Save $17 | Lowest price ever $4 at Amazon

Amazon NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon Retinol isn't just for your face — the rest of your body can reap its benefits too! Known for being one of the most effective ingredients for targeting wrinkles and sun damage, it can also give the skin a more plumped-up appearance. That said, dryness and irritation can occur if you're new to it, which is why using it in moisturizer form is a smart idea. This rich cream was formulated for application on all skin types, and you're getting a large 16-ounce tub for close to as low as it's ever been marked down to. Save $4 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover, 4-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime Formulated with powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and collagen, among others, these sunny-hued soap bars can help improve skin's hydration and smoothness while targeting dark spots and tone inconsistencies. Feel free to use all over your body, including your face — the citrus scent has reviewers swooning. This price is within $2 of its all-time low! Save $7 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Fall finds

Amazon Leapul Leaf Blower $70 $140 Save $70 | Lowest price ever While we love the cooler temps fall introduces, the leaf maintenance? Not so much. But that's why tools like this top-selling leaf blower exist. Despite its 4-pound size, it can reach speeds as fast as 150 mph to clear your yard in no time, and because it comes with two batteries, you'll be able to work for up to 20 minutes before needing a charge (10 minutes per battery). This is as low as it's ever been on sale for, so snag it while it's 50% off. Save $70 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Yankee Candle, Apple Pumpkin $16 $31 Save $15 You're getting the best of both orchard and patch with this top-selling candle. It has brighter top notes of apple, orange, fresh greens and butter, as well as cozy base scents like vanilla, caramelized sugar, baked pie crust, cream and musk to round things out. Is your mouth watering yet? Better add it to your cart while it's 50% off. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Ludilo Bat Decorations, 100-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 If it's low-maintenance, slightly spooky decor you're looking for, you can't go wrong with some classic bats — and with this massive, No. 1 bestselling set, you'll be able to cover the whole house. You can bend their wings for a 3D effect, and to apply on your walls, just stick 'em on with some double-sided tape. This price is within a dollar of as low as we've seen them. $6 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon Lego 'Star Wars' Advent Calendar $36 $45 Save $9 | Lowest price ever Get some holiday shopping done early and snag this No. 1 bestseller while it's still in stock. Star Wars superfans can test their knowledge as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and The Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. It's currently on sale for as low as we've ever seen it, and considering over 70,000 have been purchased in the past month, it's already shaping up to be a hot-ticket gift. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $36 at Amazon

Amazon CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $15 $39 Save $24 with coupon There's a reason more than 20,000 people purchased this cooling sheet set in the past month — several reasons, in fact. For starters, it's made of brushed microfiber that feels much softer than its affordable price tag would suggest, and the moisture-wicking material will help you stay dry while you snooze. Add to that the fact that these sheets are pill-, wrinkle- and fade-resistant? No wonder sleepers are comparing them to high-end bedding brands like Brooklinen. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets for additional options. Save $24 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at just over two bucks apiece, you're getting a great bargain. $13 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Home

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved $32 at Amazon

Amazon Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife $39 $60 Save $21 | Editor-approved One Yahoo editor awarded this blade the title of best budget chef's knife after testing a slew of them. She says, "When I started culinary school, I was issued a curated set of knives and tools we would need to work with through our 600 hours of training in order to graduate. This Mercer Culinary chef's knife was the one we received that day and what we would use for 90% of our daily tasks. That should give you an idea of what this knife is capable of — and of its durability. The Genesis may not be a flashy knife, but it is a real workhorse in the kitchen. This Western-style knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon German steel and features a handle made from Santoprene (a rubbery material) that ensures a firm grip even in damp hands." It only dropped lower in price once this year ... so chop chop! Save $21 | Editor-approved $39 at Amazon

Amazon Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $30 $45 Save $15 | Editor-approved This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently within $2 of the lowest price we've seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. Save $15 | Editor-approved $30 at Amazon

Amazon EnerPlex Air Mattress, Queen $46 $71 Save $25 Whether you have some fall camping trips planned or are expecting holiday guests and could use another sleep surface, this highly rated inflatable mattress belongs in your cart. It comes with a high-speed pump that'll blow it up in mere minutes, and the flocked top helps prevent slipping during slumber. This is the lowest price we've seen in months. $46 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 Fall is prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, we'll happily take a $50 discount. $280 at Amazon

Amazon Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum $160 $200 Save $40 with coupon At just $3 more than its recent Prime Day price, you're getting a solid deal with this lightweight stick vac. Clocking in at just over 6 pounds, it's a breeze to use, and you won't have to deal with pesky cords, either. It transitions into a handvac for cleaning your car, furniture and more — plus, it comes with several attachments for getting into those hard-to-reach areas. Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for additional options. Save $40 with coupon $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Tech

Amazon Mregb Solar Charger $27 $300 Save $273 with coupon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you're still getting it for close to as low as we've seen with this deal. Save $273 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Headphones $40 $60 Save $20 with Prime These stylish cans combine a wild 60 hours of playback time with active noise-canceling features to create a quiet, focused listening experience that's hard to beat. Right now, they're close to an all-time low price for Prime members — not quite the lowest we've ever seen, but only a few dollars off. More than 57,000 people give these headphones a five-star rating. Why? Well, as one fan puts it, "They are as good as my $300 pair from Bose." That's high praise, especially considering the price. Save $20 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: Style

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $16 $48 Save $32 If you're looking for denim that's designed for all shapes and sizes, these affordable Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're classic high-rises that sit at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. They start at a wild $16, so grab a few pairs for fall and winter — they'd look fab with some stylish boots. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 If there's anything you can't have too many of, it's socks, and with this pack you're getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear 'em with any sneaker and they'll be nice and hidden, plus they're moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They're currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

