Prime Day Is Officially Over, but These Travel Essentials Are Still On Sale

Prime Day has officially run its course for 2024. But if you didn’t get a chance to participate in Amazon’s annual summer sale event, don’t worry — there are still plenty of discounted items worth adding to your cart. And, if you’re planning a summer vacation, now is the time to scoop up the savings. From luggage sets to toiletry organizers to in-flight essentials, these are the best travel deals to scoop up after Prime Day.

If you’re looking for a great all-purpose luggage set, this three-piece SwissGear Wanderlust Pro set is currently on sale for nearly half off the original price. Available in multiple colors, this set includes 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch upright suitcases with spinner wheels and adjustable handles. All three pieces are constructed of a durable ABS hardside shell, and they’re expandable for up to two extra inches of packing space.

Original price: $544.99

Sale price: $279.53 (49% off)

More into softside luggage? This three-piece Opulence Softside set, also from SwissGear, is 50% off right now. It consists of three rolling upright suitcases — a 21-inch, a 25-inch and a 29-inch — all of which have spinner wheels and telescoping handles. The suitcases are expandable up to two inches, and they feature exterior pockets for even more storage space.

Original price: $539.99

Sale price: $270.47 (50% off)

This two-piece Kenneth Cole hardside luggage set comes in over 10 colors, including a vibrant green that reminds us of a very popular Charli XCX album (if you know, you know). It’s made of a hardshell ABS exterior with four wheels and a telescoping handle, and the fully-lined interior has garment straps to help keep your items in place.

Original price: $199.99

Sale price: $169.99 (15% off)

Another great hardside luggage option, this Samsonite Freeform Hardside set comes with a 21-inch carry-on and a 28-inch checked suitcase. Both pieces have double spinner wheels and adjustable handles, and there’s a TSA combination lock on the larger piece for extra security.

Original price: $479.98

Sale price: $357.95 (25% off)

This three-piece Wrangler Smart Luggage set includes a few extra bells and whistles that set it apart from other hardside sets. Specifically, each piece in the set has a built-in cup holder on the back of the luggage, which doubles as a phone holder with a built-in USB port. All three pieces have multidirectional spinner wheels and top and side handles for easy lifting and maneuvering.

Original price: $169.60

Sale price: $146.03 (14% off)

This four-piece set from Travelers Club includes a 26-inch spinner suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on, a toiletry bag and a boarding tote with a crossbody strap. The suitcases have a 100% ABS hardshell exterior and a fully-lined interior, and the whole set is available in multiple colors.

Original price: $118.99

Sale price: $102.45 (14% off)

This Samsonite Stryde 2 suitcase features a unique square shape with an embossed geometric pattern on the hardshell exterior. The interior is lined with polyester woven from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. Four spinner wheels and a telescoping handle make this luggage easy to glide through busy airports.

Original price: $289.99

Sale price: $229 (21% off)

Made of water-resistant polyester and available in four colors, this Adidas duffel bag bears the brand’s iconic logo in multiple locations. It features a roomy interior compartment and zippered exterior pockets, and it has both top handles and a detachable shoulder strap for multiple carrying options.

Original price: $55

Sale price: $41.25 (25% off)

This durable, water-repellent Under Armour duffel bag is an excellent travel option for athletes and active folks. The spacious interior compartment has a zippered pocket and multiple slip pockets, and there’s a large vented pocket for shoes or dirty laundry. The exterior features a zippered front pocket and two slip pockets for water bottles on the side of the bag.

Original price: $50

Sale price: $37.97 (24% off)

Whether you’re taking a long trip or just a short weekend excursion, this hanging makeup organizer by BAGSMART will keep all your essentials organized. On the inside, you’ll find transparent zippered compartments so you can easily see what’s inside, plus elastic slip pockets for holding bottles and tubes.

Original price: $27.99

Sale price: $24.99 (11% off)

You may have seen Stasher bags in the food storage section of department stores. But did you know the brand also makes bags designed for travel? Enter this set of silicone Stasher bags, which comes in handy for storing cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. These bags feature leak-free seals, and they’re super easy to clean — simply wipe them with soapy water, or throw them in the dishwasher.

Original price: $69.99

Sale price: $52.49 (25% off)

This sophisticated Timberland toiletry bag is made of sturdy canvas and comes in several colors. It features a spacious interior compartment and a zippered exterior pocket, and it bears the brand’s logo on a leather patch on the outside of the bag.

Original price: $17.35

Sale price: $12.70 (27% off)

Keep your neck supported during long flights and train rides with this memory foam travel pillow from MLVOC. Its curved shape helps alleviate neck pain, and the adjustable rope lets you adjust the angle of the pillow for maximum comfort.

Original price: $29.99

Sale price: $23.99 (20% off)

Sitting next to noisy neighbors on your flight? Thanks to these noise-canceling Beats headphones, you can drown out the noise and replace it with your favorite tunes. These wireless headphones come in four colors, and they’re Bluetooth compatible and rechargeable via the included USB-C cable.

Original price: $349.99

Sale price: $169.95 (51% off)

Taking a short trip and don’t want to worry about checking a bag? Opt for this SwissGear Sion Softside luggage. Made of scuff-resistant polyester, this expandable suitcase comes in eight different colors and has multiple front panel pockets for added storage space.

Original price: $119.99

Sale price: $95.99 (20% off)

Original price: $120

Sale price: $58.99 (51% off)

Another great carry-on option, this Rockland Melbourne Hardside suitcase is over 50% off right now. The exterior is made of lightweight yet durable ABS material, and the lined interior includes a mesh zip pocket and an elastic pocket. Multidirectional spinner wheels and an ergonomically designed handle make this luggage both comfortable to carry and easy to maneuver.

