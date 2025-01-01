Prince Archie looks so big as he surfs with 'twin' Prince Harry

Since moving to Montecito, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight, preferring to keep their family life private.

That said, in December, we were granted two glimpses of the young royals – once in the form of Meghan and Harry's Christmas card featuring both siblings and once via a friend of Prince Harry's, who shared a roundup of his year on Instagram, which included a photo of Prince Harry and his five-year-old son.

Posted by surfing professional Raimana Van Bastolaer, the photos sees Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Raimana atop a jet ski. Watch the video below to see the Princes...

Prince Harry looks ready to hit the waves, clutching a surfboard and wearing a wet suit, while Prince Archie sits at the front of the jet ski, wearing a pale blue rash vest with his legs bare at the side.

Raimana's followers were delighted to see the two royals having fun, with one commenting: "OMG!!! His twin was with him that day? So precious. Thank you for keeping them safe," and another writing: "Prince Archie is going to be so tall!"

Prince Harry and Prince Archie's surfing trip

The photo was likely taken in October of this year, when Prince Harry had a surfing session with surf icon Raimana, who shared clips of the prince on the waves at the time, but it's only now that we learned that Prince Archie is a fan of the waves, too!

See Prince Harry's October surf session

Raimana seems impressed with Harry's skills on a surfboard, captioning the video: "Brother Harry, Let's go for 2025!"

Their surfing session took place at a manmade wave centre in central California – over three hours from their home in Montecito. While Montecito has several beaches perfect for surfing, the wave centre is likely safer and a more controlled environments for the royals.

Prince Harry is enjoying his new life in the sun (Ethan Cairns)

Can Prince Archie surf?

While it's unclear if Prince Archie tackled the waves himself or simply watched his dad, he certainly looks ready to take to the water in his outfit – and the hobby is extremely beneficial, especially for Prince Harry, who plays polo at a professional level and needs to stay fit.

Surfing has an array of benefits as a workout; it torches calories, improves heart health, strengthens muscles, improves coordination and balance and tones the body.

Prince Harry needs to be in good shape for his polo playing (Matt Jelonek)

Wave riding is also a full-body exercise, which explains why Harry is looking toned since moving stateside.

Paddling out to catch a wave strengthens the back and shoulders, while leaping up onto the board tests your core muscles, and balancing standing up works your legs.

With Harry's friend Raimana welcoming him back to the surf spot with open arms, we suspect we'll be seeing more of the royal riding waves in 2025.