Prince Harry and Meghan deliver aid and embrace victims of California wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan have been seen supporting the victims of the California wildfires, as they distributed aid to those affected.

Over 35,000 acres of land have been destroyed and 11 people have died as a result of the blaze, which has ripped through the region. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, have lost their homes.

The royal couple, who live in Montecito, California, with their two children could be ordered to evacuate themselves as the area is a “high fire risk”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited an evacuation site in Pasadena, California, where the World Central Kitchen operated, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday (10 January).

Donating essential supplies and serving meals, the pair connected with people affected by the crisis, including families and the elderly. Meghan was seen hugging victims as she offered support.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, also made donations to the relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation, according to People.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said that their public gratitude for emergency services had “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” during their visit.

“It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Gordo told Fox News, as he said the couple had visited anonymously earlier on Friday.

Meghan supported those affected by the blaze (BBC)

In footage broadcast on Fox, the couple can be seen speaking to World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés.

A statement posted to their official website on Thursday (January 9) reads: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

Harry and Meghan at a Pasadena evacuation site (Fox News)

The statement goes on to list a number of organisations that are seeking to support those affected by the fire, including Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the LA Fire Department Foundation and the Animal Wellness Foundation.

California Wildfires (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The couple also suggest other ways people may be able to help, including by opening your home.

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” says the statement. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

They also suggest “donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials” to the American Red Cross.