Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance in LA amid raging wildfires

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to the community of Pasadena on Friday January 10 to volunteer alongside Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen.

The two were pictured by members of the community who had been impacted by the Eaton Fire, which has destroyed 15,000 acres and is still burning after three days.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited communities in LA County (Alamy Stock Photo)

HELLO! understands that during the visit they also served meals outside the Pasadena Convention Centre, where WCK has set up, and they were joined by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and met with elderly individuals and families who had been displaced.

They also visited the Pasadena Rose Bowl where they met and thanked Fire Chief Marrone and his team from the LA County Fire Department, and members of CalFire and the Pasadena Police Force.

During their visit, they donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to the main donation center.

Meghan wore a pair of black jeans and a blue chambray shirt, and Harry wore chinos and a polo shirt; they both wore N95 masks.

The visit comes after it was revealed that the pair had made financial donations to relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation and had opened their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

HELLO! also reported that the Duke and Duchess are actively working with their team at Archewell to identify ways to support the communities most impacted including volunteering and mental health recovery.

News of their outreach comes after they shared a harrowing statement as the wildfires rage on across Los Angeles County, reminding people that many in the affected areas have "been left with nothing".

The Palisades fire began on January 7 and has leveled over 20,000 of the neighborhood north of Santa Monica. It continues to rage and has moved further east, with neighborhoods near the 405 highway in the process of being evacuated.

The Eaton fire also began on January 7, and is moving east into the mountains after destroying the neighborhood of Altadena and surrounding communities.

Several other fires have broken out causing evacuations but are mostly contained.

The causes of the fires are not yet known, but dry weather conditions and the brutal Santa Ana winds helped create the perfect conditions for fire to spread.