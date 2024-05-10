Meghan Markle gives incredible new update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during day one of Nigeria trip - live updates

Harry and Meghan have kicked off their visit in Nigeria with an engagement at a school (Alamy)

Meghan Markle shared some sweet updates about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as she and Prince Harry kicked off their three-day tour of Nigeria with a visit to a local school, supported by their Archewell Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they received a warm welcome at Lightway Academy in Abuja, with the couple taking time to chat with students and receiving beaded necklaces as gifts.

As they stopped at a kindergarten class, where children aged two to five danced and sung songs for them, Harry asked them: "Is singing and dancing your favourite class?"

"That’s Lili's favorite class," Meghan said of their two-year-old daughter. "Maybe it's all the jumping around."

Harry and Meghan were given quite the welcome (Alamy)

The Sussexes were then taken to a STEM class where a group of youngsters showed the robot cars they’d created, with one proudly saying his was called M-Bot.

Harry and Meghan meeting students at the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria (Alamy)

As Harry asked the class whether they enjoyed electronics, Meghan revealed that their son Archie liked construction.

During their time at the school, Harry and Meghan helped to launch an inaugural mental health summit run by local non-profit, GEANCO, which the couple's Archewell Foundation is linked with.

Harry and Meghan chatted with kindergarteners (Getty)

For her first engagement of the trip, Meghan looked chic in a tonal tiered dress, accessorising with metallic jewellery and her brunette locks pulled back in a braided ponytail.

Meanwhile Harry sported a matching stone-coloured shirt and linen trousers.

Meghan looked chic in a tonal ensemble (Alamy)

The couple have not been joined by their children, Prince Archie, who turned five on Monday, and Princess Lilibet, who turns three in June. Find out why on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast...

This Sunday marks Mother's Day in the US, with Meghan likely to miss out on the occasion with her children, given the length of their Nigeria visit.

A sweet moment captured between the couple (Getty)

The three-day trip marks Harry and Meghan's first official visit to Nigeria. It comes after the Duke met Nigeria’s chief of defence staff in Germany last September at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Reunited in London

Their arrival comes after the pair reunited at Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday, when the Duchess of Sussex took a solo flight from Los Angeles to meet her husband at the airport's VIP Windsor Suite.

Meghan and Harry are spending three days in Nigeria (Chris Jackson)

The couple subsequently boarded a British Airways flight to Abuja, where they later arrived on the invitation of the chief of defence staff.

Meghan wore black trousers and a brown jacket for the journey, while her husband donned a black jacket and trousers. They're thought to be staying at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja during their trip.

Harry and Meghan's first stop will be at a school before the Duke meets injured service members at a military hospital in the afternoon. They'll also attend a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered, which collaborates with the Invictus Games, as well as a reception where military families will be honoured.

Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games last year (Getty Images)

MORE OF PRINCE HARRY

Meghan is also set to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

On Sunday, the last day of their visit, the pair will attend a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

The trip marks Meghan and Harry's first visit to Nigeria as a couple. The country holds a special place for them both, with Meghan having spent time with the Nigerian team at the Invictus Games last year and was even bestowed her own Nigerian name Amira Ngozi Lolo.

Meghan has her own Nigerian name - Amira Ngozi Lolo (Robin L Marshall)

While "Amira" translates as warrior princess from a legend, "Ngozi" means blessed and "Lolo" symbolises royal wife.

Bobby Ojeh, the leader of the Nigerian team, told HELLO! last year: "She has the sentimental attachment to Nigeria, so it dawned on us as a team to say why don't we just give Meghan a name.

"She's wonderful, she's just wonderful. The way she embraced [her Nigerian heritage] meant a lot to us as Nigerians and this is the message we take back to Nigeria."

Prince Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit will mark their first as a couple (Pool)

Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit comes after the Duke marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday, where he was joined by various guests including close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The service at St Paul's began as King Charles met guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of 2024.

The father and son didn't meet during Harry's brief UK visit due to the King's "full programme", according to the Duke's spokesperson.