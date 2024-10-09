Prince Harry Reveals the Adorable Trait Archie and Lilibet Inherited From Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often keep their kids—five-year-old son Archie Harrison and three-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana—out of the spotlight. But that parenting approach doesn’t stop them from gushing about their children to the public.

New details about Harry’s attendance at the annual WellChild Awards in London last month have emerged in a recent Hello! report. At the event, the Duke of Sussex apparently opened up about the adorable physical trait that Archie and Lili inherited from their mother.

'Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won’t be long until Lili can sit on hers,' writes Hello! chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, who attended the ceremony.

Harry continued to share details about life at at his family’s home in Montecito, California. 'He was enjoying being 40 and had been told by friends that it was the best decade, so he had high hopes for it,' Vokes-Dudgeon says. 'His wonderful wife Meghan was holding the fort, he said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!'

While Archie and Lilibet have yet to accompany their parents on public outings in an official capacity, they have made occasional cameos on family holiday cards and in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Harry has also previously discussed how the kids are coming into their own, revealing they had both inherited red hair from their Spencer side of the family. (In addition to Harry, Princess Diana’s siblings—Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Charles Spencer—all have red hair).

'The Spencer gene is very, very strong,' Harry told Stephen Colbert during a 2023 appearance on The Late Show. 'I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong!'

