Prince Harry's Choice Of Accommodation For His UK Return Was Incredibly Sentimental

On August 29, Prince Harry made an unexpected visit back to the UK to attend the funeral of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, his mother's brother-in-law. The burial took place at a local church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

During his stay, the 39-year-old stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer, (Princess Diana's brother) at Althorp House, which was once home to Diana, before she married the then Prince Charles. The funeral came just two days before the 27th anniversary of Diana's death.

The visit comes weeks after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spent four days in Colombia as part of a working trip, via an official invitation from the Vice President Fancia Elena Márquez of Colombia.

Other attendees of the funeral included Prince William, Diana’s older sisters and Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes (Lord Robert Fellowes' wife).

There was much speculation that the one-month gap between Lord Robert Fellowes' death and his funeral service was due to the Duke of Sussex's having to give British security services a 28-day advance notice of arriving in the UK, in order to receive police protection. However, this has not been confirmed.

As both Prince Harry and Prince William attended the funeral, they were in the same room for the first time in 15 months. However, as reported by the New York Post, fellow attendees claimed that the brothers did not speak a word to one another.

