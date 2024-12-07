How the Prince of Wales became a seasoned statesman

The Prince of Wales was scrambled at very short notice to woo US president-elect Donald Trump

Kensington Palace sources often like to refer to the role of the Prince of Wales as an “apprenticeship” for the top job.

And there’s been plenty of talk over the past two years about Prince William’s efforts to position himself as a global statesman.

But the Prince’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris on Saturday suggests not only that his training period is over, but that he has passed with flying colours.

This tete-a-tete at the British ambassador’s residence was no box-ticking exercise.

The Prince was scrambled at very short notice to woo a US president-elect whose fast approaching four-year term will have significant foreign policy implications for the UK.

The details surrounding this hastily arranged diplomatic mission remain hazy but it appears clear that as soon as Mr Trump announced his intention to travel to Paris, the Government identified an opportunity that could not be wasted and calls were duly made to the palace.

The Prince of Wales and Mr Trump shook hands in the cathedral - Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

That the King’s diary was already “locked in” was not a great concern; his son could travel in his place.

For the Prince of Wales is no longer seen as a young royal merely waiting in the wings. He has emerged as a global statesman in his own right.

Mr Trump was the second world leader he had met within a week and the third in a month, following the state visit by the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and his meeting in Cape Town with Cyril Ramaphosa, the South Africa president.

“He is extremely comfortable in doing this,” a well-placed palace source acknowledged.

Mr Trump, who mingled with the Royal family in 2019 during his state visit to the UK, has been effusive in his praise of the late Queen, Charles and Camilla.

Melania, his wide, recently revealed that she was pen pals with the King, sharing with him an “ongoing correspondence”.

As well as meeting Donald Trump the Prince met with a host of world leaders including Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Brigitte, his wife - Shutterstock /Christophe Petit Tesson

But in this game, nothing is taken for granted. The Government is acutely aware of the potential pitfalls of the coming presidency. Soft diplomacy is critical. A second state visit has not been ruled out.

The Prince knows all too well what is at stake.

His aides, on Saturday, acknowledged that the Paris meeting was “extremely important”.

“As his presence at the Notre-Dame ceremony says, representing the UK is really important,” one source said as the Royal party made its way to France.

“But obviously the United States is an incredibly special partner to the nation.

“One of the things that he’ll definitely be talking to both Flotus Jill Biden and president-elect Trump about is that special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States and it being so important to us as a nation.”

The meeting was postponed due to traffic disruption caused by Storm Darragh - Aaron Chown

William has always been keen to support his father however he can, no less so as Charles continues to undergo weekly cancer treatment. But aides are also aware that optics is everything.

There is always one eye on that future role, whenever it may come.

“Knowing the job that the Prince of Wales will have in the future, having a strong partnership with the leader of the US as a close ally and partner to the UK is, of course, extremely important,” the source said.

Many observers remarked how comfortable Prince William was in France earlier this year, when he took part in the D-Day anniversary celebrations, standing shoulder to shoulder with 25 other world leaders.

Aides say such engagements do not phase him, that he is “very comfortable in his own skin” and was “looking forward” to his conversations with Mr Trump.

The large part of that discussion was due to take place behind closed doors and will, as always, remain private.

What Mr Trump does next is anyone’s guess. But those on the periphery, from royal aides to diplomats and Government mandarins, knew the importance of this mission and Prince William walked into that room with their full backing.