Prince William and Kate begin Christmas holidays with their kids - plans revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have officially begun their Christmas celebrations with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following the closure of their school for the festive holiday.

The family is believed to have headed straight to their charming ten-bedroom Georgian home, Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their festive break (WPA Pool)

It's a treasured retreat for the Wales family and the perfect setting to unwind before joining the wider royal family for the rest of the festivities.

This year's Christmas carries a deeper significance following the health challenges Kate has faced in what her husband the Prince of Wales recently described as a "brutal" year.

Prince William and Kate, both 42, are expected to join the King and Queen Camilla at Sandringham, the monarch's much-loved Norfolk residence, where the royal family tend to mark Christmas each year.

As is customary, the royal family will gather at Sandringham House on Christmas Day, where King Charles will host a festive celebration.

The festivities comes shortly after Prince William and his children supported the Princess at her Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. The young siblings were all smiles as they joined other members of the royal family for the special evening.

Prince William and Kate's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

The event, Together at Christmas, spearheaded by the Princess, celebrates community heroes and those who make a difference in their local areas.

The event forms part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

Earlier this week, Prince William was attending a seasonal event for families of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, in Wiltshire, and spoke about this year's Christmas plans.

King Charles and Camilla leading the royals on Christmas Day in 2023 (Getty Images)

As part of the visit, William sat down and chatted with soldiers and their families before handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, discussed her role within services welfare with William before talking about their dogs.

"We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham," Mrs St Clair-Lewis said. "He said there will 45 of them under one roof for Christmas.

"He didn't say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table."