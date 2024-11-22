Prince William and Prince Harry's Childhood Treehouse Gets a Special Makeover at King Charles' Home

A craftsman has re-thatched the treehouse where William and Harry played as boys

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty ; The King's Foundation King Charles and the magnificent newly-renovated treehouse

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a newly renovated playhouse!

A treehouse which was built for Prince William and Prince Harry, when they were 6 and 4 has been spruced up in time for winter. The magnificent structure stands in the garden of King Charles's country home Highgrove House and now has a beautiful new roof, created by a craftsman who honed his skills on one of the King’s courses.



The King's Foundation The newly-renovated treehouse at Highgrove House, Gloucestershire

The stunning treehouse was built in 1988 amid a holly tree and named ‘Hollyrood House' as a fun reference to the family's official residence in Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The princes' tea set is still inside — something for George, 11, and his siblings Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, to play with when they visit their grandpa at the home in Gloucestershire, about 110 miles west of London.

Originally built from oak the treehouse has been reinforced with slate from North Wales and stone from Carmarthenshire, in Wales. The treehouse stands in the historic Stumpery Garden at Highgrove, and can be seen by visitors who tour its gardens from April to October every year.

Over the summer, when PEOPLE visited, climbing plants and a vine atmospherically twisted around its sides

The King's Foundation Ben Collyns working on the treehouse at Highgorve House, Gloucestershire

The thatched roof has been restored by Ben Collyns, 36, who took part in a course run by The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House, Scotland in 2011-2012. Collyns — who bases his company Ben Collyns Thatching in the county of Dorset — took the 8-month The King’s Foundation’s Building Craft course which gives practical experience in traditional building skills and supports those working in the construction sector to elevate their skills. Students learn traditional and heritage building skills.

The King’s Foundation is a charity founded by Charles, 76, in 1990, and the organization took over the running of Highgrove Gardens in 2021, managing the visitor experience at the house. The Foundation also holds expert courses in traditional skills at education workshops Highgrove — including the Metier d’Arts Fellowship and a woodworking course headed by Charles’ cousin Lord Snowdon.

The King's Foundation Ben Collyns at work on the treehouse at Highrove House, Gloucestershire

Related: Inside King Charles' Highgrove House Gardens: A 'Deeply Private Space' That Opens Its Gates So Others 'Get Inspiration'

Ben Collyns said in a statement that he was honored "to be invited back to work on the treehouse."

"Studying with The King’s Foundation helped establish my business and instilled a real sense of pride in my journey as a craftsman," he added. "Through the placements I worked on, I was not only able to learn new techniques but also build a network of friends and contacts that I’m still in touch with today."

“It is so important we continue to practice traditional skills to protect them for the next generation and I’m thrilled to be part of that movement alongside The King’s Foundation.”

Related: Prince William Reveals Prince George's New Hobby: 'He Absolutely Loves It'

The King's Foundation The historic treehouse which has been re-thatched by King's Foundation graduate Ben Collyns

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Constantine Innemée, Highgrove Director for The King’s Foundation called it "a real full circle moment for Ben." He added, "The treehouse is a highlight of the garden tours, which generate income to fund our King’s Foundation education programs in traditional skills such as thatching, so it’s fantastic to have such an impressive testament to Ben’s skill and the importance of preserving historic crafts on show in His Majesty’s garden for all to see.”

Tickets for next year's tours will go on sale early in 2025.

