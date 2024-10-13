Prince William Says He’s Taken ‘Inspiration and Guidance’ from Mom Princess Diana as He Aims to End Homelessness: Watch

“I don’t believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century,” the Prince of Wales said

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Prince William in October 2024; Princess Diana in June 1997

Prince William is taking inspiration from his late mother Princess Diana for his latest charitable cause.

In a trailer for the upcoming ITV1 documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness shared on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Prince of Wales, 42, discusses his goal to eliminate homelessness through his Homewards initiative.

"I've slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have," Prince William said via voiceover. "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness."

In another snippet from the trailer, the Prince of Wales chatted with football player Fara Williams, who experienced homelessness for six years, according to the BBC. "You played for England and Chelsea whilst you were homeless," he said.

"I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century," Prince William concluded the video, which noted the documentary is "coming soon."

The documentary follows Homewards in its first year as the program works to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness. Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, the initiative wants to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated” in the next five years.



ITV/YouTube Prince William volunteering

Prince Williams' charitable cause is one that his mother was also passionate about helping, Throughout her lifetime, Princess Diana, who died in August 1997, advocated for causes such as homelessness, cancer and AIDS awareness and prevention.

As a child, Prince William and Prince Harry would visit homeless charities with their mother. Much of her work with those experiencing homelessness took place in England. She was a patron of Centrepoint, the U.K.'s leading youth homelessness charity.



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Princess Diana in 1997

“Homewards aims to give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented by showing them the progress we can make when we collaborate," Prince William said in a statement shared to Homewards. "It’s a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

