Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Attend an Intimate Dinner in London

Last night, style lovers, socialites, and even a few royals gathered together for an intimate dinner to celebrate Mark Cross and Aerin's upcoming capsule collection of accessories—and T&C got an exclusive look inside.



Among the guests in attendance at the Twenty Two, a tony private member's club in London, were Princess Beatrice, who wore a cream Self-Portrait midi dress with tan pumps, and her sister Princess Eugenie, who opted for an eggplant Diane von Furstenberg dress. Both sisters accessorized their looks with Mark Cross Romy clutches.

During the event, Aerin Lauder—the founder of the global luxury brand—gave a congratulatory toast to Sean Spellman on becoming Mark Cross's new Chief Creative Officer. Princess Beatrice also spoke about the collaboration of close friends, and called Lauder "an icon for women in business" during her closing remarks.

Yesterday's event came hours after Lauder and Spellman attended a special lunch and preview of the Chelsea Garden Show hosted by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.



The Mark Cross for Aerin capsule collection includes four accessories, all inspired by the house's archival silhouettes and crafted in Italy from natural canvas and vachetta leather. There's the Garden Tote, which is outfitted with spacious pockets and comes equipped with five exclusive Sneeboer garden tools; the Tennis Racquet Cover for paddle sports lovers; the Magazine Tote, an elevated everyday tote with an exterior pocket; and then the Shoulder Bag, which is the quintessential crossbody for summer.

After dinner, women were sent home home with a monogrammed Shoulder Bag, and men received dopp kits, as well as Aerin fragrances and flower arrangements from royal-favorite floralist Willow Crossley.

In regards to the collaboration, Spellman said: “Aerin is the ideal partner for my first collaboration with Mark Cross. The effortless American style that Aerin reflects in everything she does perfectly represents the brand ethos that I am communicating for Mark Cross."

Lauder added, "I have always been inspired by Mark Cross and the brand’s American heritage sensibility. Now, I am honored to be a part of the brand’s relaunch. Our capsule collection is perfectly stylish and feminine, yet sporty and timeless.”

The new capsule collection, retailing between $920 and $2750, is available to shop on May 30.

