Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate in glittering sequin dress and boho braids at Taylor Swift concert

Princess Charlotte lived out every nine-year-old girl's dream on Saturday night as she attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London.

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a glittering golden girl as she stepped out at Wembley with her father, Prince William, and older brother, Prince George.

The young royal joined thousands of 'Swifties' in dressing up for the occasion, looking every inch a Princess as she wore a glittering rose gold 'Kids Sequin Party Dress' high street brand from John Lewis.

Princess Charlotte sparkled in a glittering rose gold dress (The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Decked out in sequins with angelic flutter sleeves and a knee-length skirt, we couldn't help but liken Princess Charlotte's sparkling ensemble to her mother Kate's spellbinding gold Jenny Packham dress worn to the premiere of No Time to Die in 2021.

Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress in 2021 (Getty Images)

The stylish young royal's honey-blonde hair was worn in a chic half-up, half-down style, complete with two boho braids. Meanwhile, Prince George was the image of his dad Prince William as the royal duo twinned in jeans and smart blue shirts.

As the Wales family took to Instagram to thank Taylor Swift for her evening, royal fans rushed to comment on the rare selfie.

The Princess beamed alongside Taylor as she met the icon backstage (Instagram)

"Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are the Swifties we didn’t know we needed, and I am here for it! Just look at their collective unbridled JOY!" penned one fan, as another wrote: "Aaaaaa! Who is happier, the Swifty or the royals. Heaven for both I bet!"

"Love this! We forget that your children are just like any other and are Swifties!" read a third comment.

Princess Charlotte's twinning style moments with the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales and her daughter echoed each other's style and grace (Samir Hussein)

The Wales family's outing comes shortly after the Princess of Wales made a welcome return to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour last weekend - her first public appearance in six months amid her ongoing treatment for cancer.

As Princess Kate looked divine in an upcycled Jenny Packham gown adorned with a striped bow, her daughter Charlotte echoed her mother's beauty in a nautical-inspired outfit that took cues from Kate's look.

Princess Charlotte took cues from her mother's outfit in a nautical sailor's dress (Getty)

Charlotte epitomised regal style in a navy sailor dress. Adorned with sweet bows, white piping around the neckline and sleeves and smart drop waist, the nine-year-old royal looked poised and elegant, just like her mother.