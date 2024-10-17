Princess Kate Shares A Personal Message And Photo For a Special Cause

Kate Middleton is 'sending love' to bereaved parents throughout Baby Loss Awareness Week.

On Tuesday, Kate released a rare personal message to commemorate the week, observed in the United Kingdom from October 9 to 15.

'Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss,' she said in a note posted on X. 'Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight'

She signed off with a C for Catherine.

Attached to the post was a picture of a burning candle with a label reading 'wave of light,' which refers to a worldwide movement to light candles at 7:00 p.m. local time on October 15 in recognition of those who have suffered the loss of a baby.

C pic.twitter.com/UMc3SEaYX9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2024

According to its website, the Baby Loss Awareness Week Alliance is “committed to raising awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, providing support to anyone affected by pregnancy loss and the death of a baby, working with health professionals and services to improve bereavement care, and reducing preventable deaths.”

The cause is certainly important to Kate, who has long worked in the realm of early childhood development.

'We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood,' the princess wrote in an open letter last year while announcing the launch of a new campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. 'They really are years like no other in our lives. I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children. Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future.'

