Princess Tatiana of Greece to keep her royal title following divorce from Prince Nikolaos

Princess Tatiana will retain her title following her divorce (Getty)

The Greek royal household shocked royal fans when they announced last week that Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana have split and have filed for divorce.

The news has sparked the question as to whether Venezuela-born Tatiana will remain a princess.

Spouses do not often retain their titles following a marriage breakdown, such as the case of Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, who divorced Prince Louis in 2019.

But HELLO!'s sister publication HELLO! Greece has received confirmation from the Greek royal family that Tatiana will retain the title of princess when the couple's divorce has been finalised.

You may also like

Prince Nikolaos, 54, and Princess Tatiana, 43, have ended their marriage after nearly 14 years together.

In a statement, the Greek royal household announced: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage. Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

The couple on their wedding day in 2010 (Getty)

Prince Nikolaos, who is the third child of the late King Constantine of Greece and his widow, Queen Anne-Marie, began dating Tatiana Blatnik in the early 2000s.

Tatiana, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela and raised in Switzerland, studied at Aiglon College and later Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

The couple at Princess Madeleine's wedding in 2013 (Getty)

Before her marriage to Prince Nikolaos on 25 August 2010, she worked as an event planner for fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The royal bride wowed in an ivory Angel Sanchez gown with a Chantilly lace overlay and a full-length veil as she wed the prince in Spetses, Greece. Tatiana was loaned the diamond and pearl Antique Corsage tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie, for her big day.

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were last pictured together publicly in Windsor in the UK, as they attended a memorial service for the late King Constantine at St George's Chapel in February.

Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos at the memorial for the late King Constantine in February (Getty)

They were joined by members of the British, Greek and Spanish royal families.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January 2023 after suffering from ill-health throughout the latter years of his life.

The late King Constantine with his son, Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana at their engagement photocall (Getty)

He acceded to the Greek throne in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul I. Constantine was proclaimed King of the Hellenes at the age of 24, however, he ruled for only a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy. He was the last king of Greece.

The current head of the Greek royal family is Prince Nikolaos' older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos.