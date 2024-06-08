Princess of Wales apologises to Irish Guards for missing salute as ‘Colonel Catherine’

Princess of Wales sits for official photographs with the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has written to the Irish Guards to apologise for missing the Colonel’s Review on Saturday.

Catherine, who is Colonel of the Regiment, wished the troops the best of luck but was sorry that she could not attend while continuing her recovery from cancer.

The Colonel’s Review is held seven days ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade, which has marked the sovereign’s birthday for more than 260 years.

The touching letter comes after the Princess withdrew from public life while receiving treatment for her condition.

Writing as Colonel Catherine she wrote: “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Signing off with the Irish Guards motto of ‘Who Will Separate Us?’ the Princess added: “Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved. Quis separabit.”

The letter was read out to the Guards, including the sign-off “Colonel Catherine”.

In response the regiment said it was “touched” by the Princess’ gesture.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, it stated: “The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.

“We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send her our very best wishes.”

The touching letter comes after the Princess of Wales withdrew from public life while receiving treatment for her condition - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal sources emphasised that the message from the Princess of Wales does not mark a return to work for her.

A palace source said: “This is a really significant moment for the Irish Guards. The Princess is continuing her recovery at home and is grateful for the continued space and privacy being afforded to her.”

Catherine’s message came after Prince William shared an update on her health this week, nearly three months after she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to D-Day veterans in Portsmouth on Wednesday, William was asked by one veteran whether Kate was “getting any better”.

In response, William said, “Yes,” adding, “She would’ve loved to be here today.”

The Princess announced in a video message in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

She started a course of preventive chemotherapy in late February, though the type of cancer has not been disclosed.

The Princess will be represented at the Colonel’s Review by General James Bucknall, who will act as the chief inspecting officer of the day in the princess’ absence.

During the Trooping ceremony, held on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, it is understood the King will carry out the review of the guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.

The change from last year’s ceremony, where the King inspected the troops on horseback, reflects earlier Buckingham Palace briefings where it was highlighted that each engagement by His Majesty would be reviewed and adaptations made when advised by doctors.

The King is likely to travel by carriage with the Queen during the traditional procession to and from Horse Guards Parade, and is expected to watch the Trooping ceremony seated on a dais, rather than on horseback.

The colour which will be “trooped” past the massed ranks of guardsmen and officers will be from Number 9 Company, Irish Guards.