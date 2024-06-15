The Princess Of Wales Looks To British Fashion For Her Trooping Appearance

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in late March, choosing to support British fashion for the outing. While previous looks for the June occasion of the Monarch's official birthday have traversed the rainbow, Kate Middleton instead opted to mark King Charles's birthday in a white outfit that signals a subtler approach.

The Princess, 42, arrived at Horse Guards alongside her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in an ivory Jenny Packham look, complete with a black and white grosgrain bow detail at the neck, which was then echoed at the waist as the dress fell to just above the knee. The Princess continued her dedication to British fashion at the Trooping The Colour by carrying a small Mulberry clutch bag and wearing a customary tilted hat by Philip Treacy.

The Princess of Wales added to her outfit with a sentimental pair of pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad, a sweet touch as she first wore them at her son Prince Louis' christening. Perhaps in accordance with the rainy conditions, she chose to wear her hair in a chignon pinned at the neck.

What the Princess would wear was held in much anticipation after she released a personal statement on Friday, admitting that while she was not 'out of the woods yet' with her cancer battle, she was looking forward to celebrating the annual occasion held for her father-in-law. The Princess has long been a champion of British fashion, prioritising it on the world stage, usually choosing labels that include Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem.

