Priyanka Chopra proves the peplum can mean high-glamour in two gowns

In case you didn’t get the memo, the peplum is officially making a comeback — and Priyanka Chopra is leading the way.

The Citadel star revived the trend by putting her own glamorous spin on it this week, during a series of appearances in Rome.

On Tuesday evening, she stepped out of the Bulgari Hotel in a molten-black archival Armani gown with a plunging V mesh neckline, and a draped waist attachment that flared out into peplum. Chopra paired the glittery look with strappy black Christian Louboutin heels and an array of diamond- and sapphire-encrusted Bulgari jewellery, including a sapphire pendant necklace and a cuff bracelet.

The previous evening, at the unveiling of Bulgari’s newest high jewellery collection, named Aeterna, Chopra joined fellow brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Hikari Mori, and Alessandro Gassman to model the new pieces.

For the occasion, she wore a black and white gown — custom-made by Del Core — featuring a white corseted bodice with a peplum fit, plus sculptural off-the-shoulder sleeves and a black floor-grazing skirt.

Chopra didn’t stop there. Gracing her neck was the extraordinary Serpenti Aeterna necklace — a diamond spectacle featuring seven diamond drops that totalled 140 carats and 698 diamond baguettes, weighing in at 61.81 carats total. The one-of-a-kind piece took over 2,800 hours to complete, according to a press release, and reportedly comes with an eye-watering price tag of $43 million.

While she effortlessly delivered a Roman fashion extravaganza, Chopra is also just as capable of serving up a casually chic look when she’s off duty. For instance, she was photographed exploring the Italian capital on Monday in a light grey jersey maxi dress, a light brown blazer, and taupe sneakers.

