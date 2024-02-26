The Producers Guild Awards 2024: The best dressed

Getty Images

It was a very busy weekend for those A-listers on the award-season circuit with the SAG Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards and the Producers Guild Awards all taking place. While the SAGs was all about that traditional red-carpet glamour, the Independent Spirit Awards made for a much more casual and relaxed affair, the Producers Guild Awards sits somewhere in between the two.

The event celebrates the best in film and TV, and this year honoured Oppenheimer, Succession and The Bear. It drew in names such as Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Tracee Ellis Ross, who all brought plenty of glamour to the red carpet.

Below, see all the best fashion from the 2024 Producers Guild Awards.

America Ferrera in Patou

America Ferrera chose a black halterneck gown by Patou for the event, which she teamed with a statement hairband.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Balmain

Margot Robbie moved away from Barbie pink for the night, and wore a black-and-white mini dress by Balmain with a peplum hem.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Emily Blunt in Oscar de la Renta

Emily Blunt looked ladylike in a strapless blue dress by Oscar de la Renta, which featured cut-out detail and a dramatic skirt.

Elyse Jankowski - Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Harbison

Sandra Oh put a spin on the Little Black Dress, wearing a design by Harbison which featured floral detail and ruffled shoulders.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ferragamo

Tracee Ellis Ross chose a look from Ferragamo's most recent collection. The floaty grey dress featured a high neckline and she teamed it with statement bangles.

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

You Might Also Like