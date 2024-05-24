PSA: Sophie Turner just took the plunge and chopped her long hair into a lob

Celebs don't even shy away from the fact that their super long hair is wigs or extensions most of the time. But Sophie Turner? She's one star whose waist-length hair really genuinely is that long. Or should I say... was.



Sophie just cut off inches and inches, taking her mermaid-length (AKA, long enough to cover boobs) hair, and chopped it all off into a shoulder-grazing long lob hairstyle. She debuted the look at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 collection fashion show in Barcelona, and it's so damn chic.

Europa Press News - Getty Images

Side parted and with gentle layers around the face and ends, it's a light and bouncy take on a lob (AKA, long bob), without veering into shag territory. She also appears to have gone blonder and taken the deep root up higher to really double down on the light hue. The cut is nostalgic without being dated, it's playful without being loud, and boy is it working for her already enviable bone structure.

Europa Press News - Getty Images

Just last year we saw the actress sporting a blonde bob for a role. She shared a first look at her character, Joan, in the upcoming ITV drama series of the same name, based on notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington. Donning a peroxide bob with dark roots, she told fans and followers: "Meet Boisie and Joan 💎 ".

While the two hairdos are very very different, we can't help but wonder if Sophie's mega-chop is at least partly inspired by it. It certainly proved to her that she could slay a shorter length. It's giving "New hair, who dis?". Love it.

