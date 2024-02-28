PSA: Starbucks just launched an iced strawberry matcha latte, and we're obsessed

Starbucks

Calling all matcha fans, may we present you with your new obsession - Starbucks has just launched the brand new Iced Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte, and it's giving us all the much needed spring vibes.

The classic matcha tea is mixed with a delicious vanilla syrup, poured over ice and topped with a thick creamy strawberry cold foam. We were one of the first to try the new spring drink, and the sweet foam on top is seriously addictive.

If you're a bit hesitant about trying matcha or have always been on the fence about the tea, this is a game changer, as the sweet strawberry cream balances out the often earthy flavour of a matcha. We have a feeling it's going to become our new go to drink for an afternoon pick me up.

Still not into matcha? Well you'll be pleased to know, as part of their new spring menu, Starbucks is also launching a Iced Caramelised Macadamia Oat Shaken Espresso.

The new iced coffee uses the classic Starbucks Blonde Espresso roast, which is combined with a sweet caramelised macadamia syrup shaken with ice, it's then topped off with a generous splash of oat milk.

And fans of the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso will be pleased to know the iced beverage will be returning too. If you haven't tried it yet, it's the Starbucks Blonde Espresso roast combined with toasted vanilla flavour syrup, shaken with ice and then topped with a splash of oat milk.

These three beverages, including the new matcha, will be available for Starbucks Rewards customers from 29 February (that's tomorrow btw) and for all other customers from 7 March.

To become a Starbucks Rewards customer, all you need to do is download and sign up to the app. That's literally it, sign up and you'll be on your way to trying the new matcha.

