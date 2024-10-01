Pumpkin spice fans today is your day: Celebrate National Pumpkin Spice Day

Some folks really can't get in the fall spirit without a pumpkin spice latte, and on Oct. 1, they get to celebrate their favorite seasoning because it's National Pumpkin Spice Day!

Pumpkin spice (which, by the way, doesn't even have pumpkin in it) is a mix of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and sometimes allspice gets thrown into the blend, too, according to All Recipes.

In April 2003, months before fall graced the northern hemisphere, Starbucks created the catalyst that would change autumn drinks as we know it: the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It was created in the coffee giant's "Liquid Lab," according to Starbucks.

"During research and development of PSL, the team sampled a forkful of pumpkin pie, followed by a sip of hot espresso to identify the flavors from the pie that best complemented the coffee," it stated on its website.

PSL season: Pumpkin spice everything. Annual product proliferation is all part of 'Augtober'

Pumpkin spice on menus

You can celebrate National Pumpkin Spice Day with seasonal offerings at several chains:

Starbucks: The infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte

Dunkin': Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Latte

These chains aren't offering discounts or deals today, but check out coffee shops and restaurants in your area.

For example, Ruby Slipper, a brunch restaurant with locations in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, is offering its Pumpkin Spice Latte featuring French Truck espresso, pumpkin spiced oat milk, and whipped cream for only $6 in honor of National Pumpkin Spice Day.

You can buy Pumpkin spice in stores

Coffee mate has Pumpkin Spice Flavored Iced Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer in stores, as does competitor International Delight, which added a new Pumpkin Cold Foam Creamer to its lineup including Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer (there's a zero sugar version, too).

Big names in coffee and lattes on-the-go also have at-home pumpkin options, too.

Dunkin' has its Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer in stores now. In addition to its Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, Starbucks lineup in stores includes Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate and Iced Espresso PSL, a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, plus two Pumpkin Spice Latte creamers, one of which is nondairy and is made with almond milk and oat milk.

