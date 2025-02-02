Did Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day?: Live updates

The world's most famous groundhog has a chilly message: the legendary weather predictor Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter

It’s Groundhog Day, and all eyes are on Punxsutawney Phil, who lives in Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania. Once a year, the famous groundhog predicts, with limited success, if the U.S. will have an early spring or six more weeks of winter based on whether or not he sees his shadow, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

A shadow, so get ready for more winter

At around 7:25 a.m. ET, Phil, the seer of seers, saw his shadow and predicted the year would see an extra long winter!

The groundhog made his prediction on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and delivered his meteorological prophecy in Groundhogese.

Though Phil's predictions are not always correct and was only right around 40% of the time between 2012 and 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, hopefully he's wrong about the frigid temperatures continuing.

Knock three times? Getting Phil 'fired up'

At Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney Phil fans got 'fired up' as they knocked on the famous Groundhog's tree stump, waiting for signs of whether winter would continue.

Which way will it go?

Old Man Winter is the DJ

The event started off with a cover of "For the Longest Time" by Billy Joel, but the lyrics were a bit different.?

"If you see your shadow here today," sang the band "Lights Out." "Six more weeks of come our way.

Fireworks shot into the sky before the sun even rose. The fireworks show was synchronized to iconic songs like "Star Wars's" theme song and the "Imperial March."

More musical acts performed songs inspired by the psychic rodent. Then, finally, before Phil came out and made his prediction, "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, Sunday Finest by Sir Rosevelt and "Shout" by Otis Day and the Knights played over the event's speakers.

Furry hats and fireworks

A huge crowd gathered before dawn with songs, furry hats and rock music to party in Gobbler's Knob to await Punxsutawney Phil.

"It's go time!,'' as revelers sang away "Old Man Winter."Which way will it go?

Who is Punxsutawney Phil?

Punxsutawney Phil is a world-famous groundhog who has been predicting the weather since 1887 in “Groundhogese,” according to Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

According to the club, Punxsutawney Phil is also known as the:

Seer of Seers

Prognosticator of Prognosticators

Weather Predictor Extraordinaire

Br’er Groundhog

National Treasure

Why is Groundhog Day celebrated on Feb. 2?

The origins of Groundhog Day date back to German settlers in the 1800s and the celebration of the Christian festival of Candlemas, held on Feb. 2, the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox. Early Christians believed that a sunny Candlemas meant 40 more days of cold and snow.

Looking to a groundhog to predict the weather is rooted in European lore, where “...a badger or sacred bear...” prognosticates the weather. German immigrants brought Candlemas traditions with them, but a groundhog was chosen instead of a badger.

Does Phil have a family?

Phil and Phyllis are the proud parents of two new groundhogs, a female named Sunny and a male named Shadow, born in March 2024, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

How good are Phil’s weather predictions?

Let’s say that Phil’s weather predictions over the past century haven’t been the most reliable. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil has a 35% overall accuracy rating over 135 years.

