Puppy Finds Forever Home Before the Holidays After Nearly Drowning in a Storm Drain in Texas

The Jack Russell Terrier, originally named Poinsettia, has since been given the moniker Shepard

A Christmas miracle!

Earlier this month, a puppy was found abandoned in a storm drain in Austin, Texas, weighing less than 4 lbs. at 12-weeks-old.

The Jack Russell Terrier was eventually rescued by the Austin Fire Department and provided life-saving care by the animal rescue Austin Pets Alive (APA!).

Now, the organization tells PEOPLE that the canine was adopted by Nisa Wilson and her family ahead of the holiday season.

“I saw her and knew she was our dog. Really, it was that instant. I can't tell you how grateful we are for her," Wilson said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nisa Wilson Nisa Wilson's son holding Shepard.

Related: 3-Legged Dog That Survived Hurricane Francine Transferred to Oregon Humane Society on Holiday Flight

According to Wilson, she and her family have since picked a name they felt better suited the dog, who Austin Pets Alive originally called Poinsettia.

“We renamed her Shepard," the mother said. "My 9-year-old son named her. He is so happy to have her."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Shepard's story began when Austin Pets Alive said a Texas resident named Cassie "heard strange cries while taking out the trash."

"Following the sound, she found a soaked and shivering puppy caught against chicken wire in a storm drain," the organization continued.

After her rescue, Austin Pets Alive provided Shepard with initial care that amounted to about $500. They said she required specialized attention due to “seizures and a possible leg injury."



Read the original article on People