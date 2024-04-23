Puppy recovers from gunshot wound — and is ready for his next chapter. Meet Biscuit

A puppy is “lucky to be alive” after he was grazed with a bullet less than six months into his life — and now he’s ready for his next home.

Biscuit the Labrador mix was moved from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi to a Massachusetts shelter, where staffers noticed a prominent wound on his head but weren’t sure where it came from, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

“Biscuit’s wound was certainly noticeable, but because (it) was unknown how the wound happened, he was facing a state-mandated four-month quarantine for a wound of unknown origin,” officials said in the April 19 release.

However, because Biscuit is so young, a quarantine of that length “would have stunted his ability to properly socialize with other animals,” so staff at the shelter tried to find out how the puppy had been hurt.

The shelter in Mississippi confirmed Biscuit was harmed by a gunshot, officials said.

“His former owner brought the puppy to the shelter for his safety, saying that their neighbor was discharging a firearm at the property, and that a bullet had grazed the puppy’s head,” officials said. “Biscuit is lucky to be alive, however, he was likely traumatized by the event. While friendly and playful, the puppy is very nervous with new people and situations.”

Still, shelter staff are sure he’ll make an amazing pet once he’s able to settle into a loving home.

Photos show the puppy playing with shelter staff in the sun. Another photo shows a close up of the wound on the puppy’s head.

“His new family will need to exercise patience with Biscuit to help him work through the trauma, let him know he’s safe, and take the steps necessary to help him become a well-mannered young adult dog,” officials said.

