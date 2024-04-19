Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 19, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: YOUTH PROOF DRIVER STEREO
Answer: The newsperson had arrived on the scene and was ready to − REPORT FOR DUTY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"To be a trophy wife, you have to be a trophy. I am more of a commemorative plaque." − Comedian Ali Wong
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AND THE DAY CAME WHEN THE RISK TO REMAIN TIGHT IN A BUD WAS MORE PAINFUL THAN THE RISK IT TOOK TO BLOSSOM. − ANAIS NIN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
POPULAR TUNE ABOUT AN ADORABLE PET RABBIT THAT'S CHERISHED VERY MUCH: "SOME BUNNY TO LOVE."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY COVE HARBOR STRAIT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ICING, GENETIC, CHIEF, FEIGNED, DEDUCTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BEANBAG
PARDON
CONSONANTS
SELENA
KNEECAP
LIMP
NONFACTOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
A bit obsessed with headwear
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
