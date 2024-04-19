Puzzle solutions for Friday, April 19, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: YOUTH PROOF DRIVER STEREO

Answer: The newsperson had arrived on the scene and was ready to − REPORT FOR DUTY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"To be a trophy wife, you have to be a trophy. I am more of a commemorative plaque." − Comedian Ali Wong

Cryptoquote

AND THE DAY CAME WHEN THE RISK TO REMAIN TIGHT IN A BUD WAS MORE PAINFUL THAN THE RISK IT TOOK TO BLOSSOM. − ANAIS NIN

Cryptoquip

POPULAR TUNE ABOUT AN ADORABLE PET RABBIT THAT'S CHERISHED VERY MUCH: "SOME BUNNY TO LOVE."

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAY COVE HARBOR STRAIT

Lexigo

ICING, GENETIC, CHIEF, FEIGNED, DEDUCTED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BEANBAG PARDON CONSONANTS SELENA KNEECAP LIMP NONFACTOR

Find the Words

A bit obsessed with headwear

Kubok

