Puzzle solutions for Friday, Aug. 23, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SUNNY DODGE OSPREY PICNIC
Answer: Barbells and weights in the united Kingdom are measured in kilograms but − PRICED IN POUNDS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The most important thing for my father was learning. Because nobody can take that away from you." − Ruth Westheimer
Cryptoquote
IF THE SUN COMES UP, I HAVE A CHANCE. − VENUS WILLIAMS
Cryptoquip
AFTER I BECAME STARTLED BY A LOUD CHIRPING INSECT IN FRANKFURT, I SHOUTED, "GERMANY CRICKET!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHAR CHAP CHEW CHEWY CHESS CHARM CHAMP CHAIN CHASM
Lexigo
TRUTH, HIATUS, SEVER, RETALIATE, ENTERTAIN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SECRETARIAT
OUTSPENT
SLIMES
EMPLOYERS
MITCHELL
BROADENS
SPICINESS
Find the Words
Agriculture and fun
Kubok
