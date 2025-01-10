Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 10, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: INPUT MAIZE PURELY DUPLEX

Answer: After realizing too late that the letters in "minutely" spelled another word, it was − UNTIMELY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm part wood nymph. I require mountains and warm, dense patches of moss to thrive." − Vera Farmiga

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

DON'T EVER MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON FEAR. MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON HOPE AND POSSIBILITY. − MICHELLE OBAMA

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF ONLY A PERCENTAGE OF WHAT YOU'RE SAYING IS CHEEKY, HOW ARE YOU SPEAKING? PARTLY PERTLY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LEO LIBRA VIRGO ARIES PISCES TAURUS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REGRET, THREE, ENERGY, YAMAHA, APACHE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HISPANIOLA CHECKS REMOTE CONVERTER LIGHTFOOT SWELL FIVESOME

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Cruising the Pacific

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/10/2025 - USA TODAY