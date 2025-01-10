Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: INPUT MAIZE PURELY DUPLEX
Answer: After realizing too late that the letters in "minutely" spelled another word, it was − UNTIMELY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm part wood nymph. I require mountains and warm, dense patches of moss to thrive." − Vera Farmiga
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
DON'T EVER MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON FEAR. MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON HOPE AND POSSIBILITY. − MICHELLE OBAMA
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF ONLY A PERCENTAGE OF WHAT YOU'RE SAYING IS CHEEKY, HOW ARE YOU SPEAKING? PARTLY PERTLY.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LEO LIBRA VIRGO ARIES PISCES TAURUS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
REGRET, THREE, ENERGY, YAMAHA, APACHE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HISPANIOLA
CHECKS
REMOTE
CONVERTER
LIGHTFOOT
SWELL
FIVESOME
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Cruising the Pacific
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/10/2025 - USA TODAY