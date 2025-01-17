Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNION THREW EMBODY CARAFE
Answer: "Jaws" premiered in 1975. It became a success based on the reaction of the − "AWED-IENCE"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"You can be a pretty face, but if you're not a nice person, it just doesn't work." − Kate Moss
Cryptoquote
THE MORE YOU PRAISE AND CELEBRATE YOUR LIFE, THE MORE THERE IS IN LIFE TO CELEBRATE. − OPRAH WINFREY
Cryptoquip
YOU'RE ASKING ME TO CONSUME THIS CURLY CABBAGE VARIETY EVERY DAY AT DINNERTIME? OH, KALE NO!
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TRACT TIGHT TRUST TOAST THEFT
Lexigo
LIVID, DIANA, ASIAN, NAILS, SENSITIVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOAST
CURRENT
MIDWAY
FERRIS
MANUALS
MILKY
KRASINSKI
Find the Words
Many broken promises
Kubok
