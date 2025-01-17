Puzzle solutions for Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: UNION THREW EMBODY CARAFE

Answer: "Jaws" premiered in 1975. It became a success based on the reaction of the − "AWED-IENCE"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"You can be a pretty face, but if you're not a nice person, it just doesn't work." − Kate Moss

Cryptoquote

THE MORE YOU PRAISE AND CELEBRATE YOUR LIFE, THE MORE THERE IS IN LIFE TO CELEBRATE. − OPRAH WINFREY

Cryptoquip

YOU'RE ASKING ME TO CONSUME THIS CURLY CABBAGE VARIETY EVERY DAY AT DINNERTIME? OH, KALE NO!

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TRACT TIGHT TRUST TOAST THEFT

Lexigo

LIVID, DIANA, ASIAN, NAILS, SENSITIVE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TOAST CURRENT MIDWAY FERRIS MANUALS MILKY KRASINSKI

Find the Words

Many broken promises

Kubok

