Puzzle solutions for Friday, May 10, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MONEY PRANK SKETCH ENGAGE
Answer: The piano salesperson who played while talking to customers was a − KEYNOTE SPEAKER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The one thing I learned for sure from war is that it's only the people who go on living who feel the pain." − Guitarist Dave Mason
Cryptoquote
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. KNOW THAT THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE. − CHRISTIAN D. LARSON
Cryptoquip
WHAT IS SOMETHING A PUN-LOVING POLICE OFFICER WOULD SAY TO HIS STOMACH? "YOU'RE UNDER A VEST!"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CODA ARGO CRASH ROCKY CHICAGO
Lexigo
DELETE, ELDER, REDUCE, ECUADOR, RETORT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
AMBROSIA
BADNESS
GOLDBERG
INBORN
STIFF
SUBSERVIENT
HECKLE
Find the Words
Many scenic daytrips
Kubok
