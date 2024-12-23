Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 23, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLUID MIMIC SPRING EXCESS
Answer: Coming up with a synonym for "easy" − IS SIMPLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Gene Kelly said dancing is a man's game. Women have to do the same thing in heels." − Mitzi Gaynor
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
CHRISTMAS WAS ON ITS WAY. LOVELY, GLORIOUS, BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS, UPON WHICH THE ENTIRE KID YEAR REVOLVED. - "A CHRISTMAS STORY"
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT ARE FACE PICS THAT SANTA'S LITTLE HELPERS SNAP WITH THEIR OWN CELLPHONES? ELFIES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEAR BOAR GOAT MOLE SEAL WOLF
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MURMUR, RECORDED, DRUMS, STORE, EROTICA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PLANES
HAIRDO
CURTAINS
STUPIDLY
NAOMI
MANILA
SQUANDERS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Our history of great live music
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/23/2024 - USA TODAY