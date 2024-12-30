Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WIDTH FOYER ABSORB FOUGHT

Answer: She hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The score was 1-0 — RIGHT OFF THE BAT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Take life step by step, pace by pace, slowly slowly, and leave the competition to others." − Eddie Redmayne

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: TO TOLERATE FOOLS MORE GLADLY, PROVIDED THIS DOES NOT ENCOURAGE THEM TO TAKE UP MORE OF MY TIME. − JAMES AGATE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE FLORIST NOTICED ALL HER PINK FLOWERS HAD DROOPED, SHE SHRIEKED "WHAT IN CARNATION?!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

GLEN MESA DALE DELL KNOLL CANYON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TIMID, DINING, GENESIS, SIEGE, ENTIRE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

PETAL AMENDING PAPERS TASTINESS PRINTED HOUSEKEEPER LEDECKY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

It's the Byron Bay effect

(Distributed by Creators Creators)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/30/2024 - USA TODAY