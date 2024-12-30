Puzzle solutions for Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WIDTH FOYER ABSORB FOUGHT
Answer: She hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The score was 1-0 — RIGHT OFF THE BAT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Take life step by step, pace by pace, slowly slowly, and leave the competition to others." − Eddie Redmayne
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION: TO TOLERATE FOOLS MORE GLADLY, PROVIDED THIS DOES NOT ENCOURAGE THEM TO TAKE UP MORE OF MY TIME. − JAMES AGATE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE FLORIST NOTICED ALL HER PINK FLOWERS HAD DROOPED, SHE SHRIEKED "WHAT IN CARNATION?!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GLEN MESA DALE DELL KNOLL CANYON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TIMID, DINING, GENESIS, SIEGE, ENTIRE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PETAL
AMENDING
PAPERS
TASTINESS
PRINTED
HOUSEKEEPER
LEDECKY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's the Byron Bay effect
(Distributed by Creators Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/30/2024 - USA TODAY