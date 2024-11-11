Puzzle solutions for Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VIDEO SHEEP FIZZLE GOTTEN
Answer: When the pirate realized the treasure wasn't buried where his map indicated, − HE LOST IT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid." − Harry S. Truman
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HONOR TO THE SOLDIER AND SAILOR EVERYWHERE WHO BRAVELY BEARS HIS COUNTRY'S CAUSE. − ABRAHAM LINCOLN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU GO INTO A FOOD STORE AND STEAL SOME SMALL RED FRUITS, MIGHT THAT BE A STROBBERY?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
WHALE LEMUR SLOTH SHREW
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VIVID, DIVERSE, ENTERS, SECRETS, SAVAGE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WALTZES
STORMIEST
GRATING
MAMMALIAN
VOLUMES
WILLY
SNOOKERING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Selling unwanted stuff
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/11/2024 - USA TODAY