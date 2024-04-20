Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 20, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GLAZE FUNNY FRIGID ITALIC

Answer: Her regular dentist was out, but there was another dentist − FILLING IN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When you have children, you realize that at the end, it's all about passing on, about handing down." − Andy Serkis

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NATURE IS NOT A PLACE TO VISIT. IT IS HOME. − GARY SNYDER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE THOSE SPINY-COATED MAMMALS EMBRACED, I SUPPOSE THEY'VE GIVEN EACH OTHEr HEDGE-HUGS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FINCH QUAIL RAVEN ROBIN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LEASES, SERVER, REVEALED, DESERVE, ELDEST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ROSALYNN YELLOW ERASING BORDERING WIGGLES CATALINA COURTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Local temperatures rising

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

