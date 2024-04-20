Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 20, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GLAZE FUNNY FRIGID ITALIC
Answer: Her regular dentist was out, but there was another dentist − FILLING IN
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When you have children, you realize that at the end, it's all about passing on, about handing down." − Andy Serkis
Cryptoquote
NATURE IS NOT A PLACE TO VISIT. IT IS HOME. − GARY SNYDER
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE THOSE SPINY-COATED MAMMALS EMBRACED, I SUPPOSE THEY'VE GIVEN EACH OTHEr HEDGE-HUGS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FINCH QUAIL RAVEN ROBIN
Lexigo
LEASES, SERVER, REVEALED, DESERVE, ELDEST
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ROSALYNN
YELLOW
ERASING
BORDERING
WIGGLES
CATALINA
COURTS
Find the Words
Local temperatures rising
Kubok
