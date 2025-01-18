Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRIND OOMPH FLAUNT EMERGE
Answer: They'd broken their mom's favorite clock, she'd find out - it was just a − "MAD-HER" OF TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There's no point in being unhappy about growing older. Just think of the millions who have been denied the privilege." − Cary Grant
Cryptoquote
A FAMILY IS A UNIT COMPOSED NOT ONLY OF CHILDREN, BUT OF MEN, WOMEN, AN OCCASIONAL ANIMAL AND THE COMMON COLD. − OGDEN NASH
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT A COMPANY DO AFTER IT HAS MANUFACTURED TIARAS FOR A PAGEANT? SEND IN THE CROWNS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONION TOMATO PICKLE LETTUCE
Lexigo
SUSHI, INSIST, THIEF, FLUSH, HELPFUL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PADDING
TREND
VALISE
PARQUET
ELANDS
UPRIGHT
EQUESTRIAN
Find the Words
Classic pub bistro
Kubok
