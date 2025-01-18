Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRIND OOMPH FLAUNT EMERGE

Answer: They'd broken their mom's favorite clock, she'd find out - it was just a − "MAD-HER" OF TIME

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There's no point in being unhappy about growing older. Just think of the millions who have been denied the privilege." − Cary Grant

Cryptoquote

A FAMILY IS A UNIT COMPOSED NOT ONLY OF CHILDREN, BUT OF MEN, WOMEN, AN OCCASIONAL ANIMAL AND THE COMMON COLD. − OGDEN NASH

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT A COMPANY DO AFTER IT HAS MANUFACTURED TIARAS FOR A PAGEANT? SEND IN THE CROWNS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONION TOMATO PICKLE LETTUCE

Lexigo

SUSHI, INSIST, THIEF, FLUSH, HELPFUL

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PADDING TREND VALISE PARQUET ELANDS UPRIGHT EQUESTRIAN

Find the Words

Classic pub bistro

Kubok

