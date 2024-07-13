Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 13, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SALAD ELUDE CONVEY FATHER

Answer: If a tennis player is going to win consistently, he or she can’t have a — FAULTY SERVE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"'FUN' stands for 'finally understanding nothing.' And that's what's fun about fun, you don't have to get it." — Gary Busey

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN THE SUN IS SHINING, I CAN DO ANYTHING; NO MOUNTAIN IS TOO HIGH, NO TROUBLE TOO DIFFICULT TO OVERCOME. — WILMA RUDOLPH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HOW COULD YOU CLASSIFY THINGS SUCH AS "MY DARLING DOE" OR "SWEET STAG"? TERMS OF EN-DEER-MENT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAND CREW SECT TEAM TRIBE TROOP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALIAS, SEASONAL, LOOSE, ENGAGING, GASOLINE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SUPPLENESS BRUISING HOODWINK BLEAKER NOOBS JULIENNED EPONYMS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Very important for good health

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/13/2024 - USA TODAY