Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 13, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SALAD ELUDE CONVEY FATHER
Answer: If a tennis player is going to win consistently, he or she can’t have a — FAULTY SERVE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"'FUN' stands for 'finally understanding nothing.' And that's what's fun about fun, you don't have to get it." — Gary Busey
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
WHEN THE SUN IS SHINING, I CAN DO ANYTHING; NO MOUNTAIN IS TOO HIGH, NO TROUBLE TOO DIFFICULT TO OVERCOME. — WILMA RUDOLPH
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HOW COULD YOU CLASSIFY THINGS SUCH AS "MY DARLING DOE" OR "SWEET STAG"? TERMS OF EN-DEER-MENT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAND CREW SECT TEAM TRIBE TROOP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ALIAS, SEASONAL, LOOSE, ENGAGING, GASOLINE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SUPPLENESS
BRUISING
HOODWINK
BLEAKER
NOOBS
JULIENNED
EPONYMS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Very important for good health
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
