Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PROVE WHOSE FEISTY EITHER

Answer: When they planted three spruces side-by-side, they had a - "TREE-O" OF TREES

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I like melodrama because it is situated just at the meeting point between life and theater." - Luchino Visconti

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE TIME IS ALWAYS RIGHT TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT. - DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT UNDERWATER WARSHIP IS PAINTED A BRIGHT LIGHT-GREEN COLOR. YOU MIGHT SAY IT'S SUB-LIME.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EVE GIG TOT EYE LEVEL CIVIC

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AVATAR, RATES, STRAND, DONATED, DETHRONE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RECEIVER PADDLES BAOBABS SEIZED PERFIDIA EARTHA SCANDIUM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Let's strike a pose

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/02/2024 - USA TODAY