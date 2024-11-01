Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PROVE WHOSE FEISTY EITHER
Answer: When they planted three spruces side-by-side, they had a - "TREE-O" OF TREES
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I like melodrama because it is situated just at the meeting point between life and theater." - Luchino Visconti
Cryptoquote
THE TIME IS ALWAYS RIGHT TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT. - DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.
Cryptoquip
THAT UNDERWATER WARSHIP IS PAINTED A BRIGHT LIGHT-GREEN COLOR. YOU MIGHT SAY IT'S SUB-LIME.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EVE GIG TOT EYE LEVEL CIVIC
Lexigo
AVATAR, RATES, STRAND, DONATED, DETHRONE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RECEIVER
PADDLES
BAOBABS
SEIZED
PERFIDIA
EARTHA
SCANDIUM
Find the Words
Let's strike a pose
Kubok
