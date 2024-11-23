Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: KNELT MONTH FINISH DEFECT
Answer: Santa finished his rounds each year in − THE NICK OF TIME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When I was a child and dreamed of the movies, it was always as a cowboy on a white horse." − Franco Nero
Cryptoquote
BLAZE THE MOUNTAINS IN THE WINDLESS AUTUMN; FROST-CLEAR, BLUE-NOONED, APPLE-RIPENING DAYS. − SARAH NORCLIFFE CLEGHORN
Cryptoquip
WHAT DID THE RESOURCEFUL FARMER FASHION HIS ENGAGEMENT RING OUT OF? TWENTY-FOUR-CARROT GOLD.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PAGE COVER NOVEL AUTHOR CHAPTER
Lexigo
TOOTH, HURTS, STOMP, PLASMA, ASTRAL
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MONEYLENDER
CLINGING
RULE
KENNELED
MORGAN
INSECT
SWAY
Find the Words
Gold Coast greenbelt
Kubok
