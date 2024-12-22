Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
SUMMON ACCORD STUFFY FEDORA FASTEN BRONCO
Solution: The golfer didn't have time to warm up, so he hit his first tee shot − OFF COURSE, OF COURSE
Cryptoquip
IF TWO PEOPLE MEET AND FALL IN LOVE VIA A LENGTHY CHAIN OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS, ARE THEY TWEETHEARTS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DORY BARGE FERRY KAYAK CANOE FRIGATE TRAWLER
Lexigo
MERGER, REMAINING, GENRE, EMERGED, DRACONIAN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FOGELBERG
BROWN
MARINO
AYKROYD
REYNOLDS
LEVY
JANSEN
Find the Words
Choice destinations
Kubok
