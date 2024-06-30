Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 30, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
PACKET ATTEND CRUTCH IMMUNE STITCH IGUANA
The man was going bald pretty quickly but was trying to − KEEP IT UNDER HIS HAT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
THAT FELLOW WOULD LIKE TO STOP CRAMMING HIS BOOKCASES BEYOND CAPACITY, BUT HE HAS NO SHELF CONTROL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PERU CUBA MALI SUDAN SWEDEN ICELAND FINLAND DENMARK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAPER, REPORT, TRIPS, SPACE, ESCORTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PROTOCOL
CHRONOLOGY
WORMWOOD
CORROSION
MONSOON
MOROCCO
OXYMORON
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Using wind power
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
