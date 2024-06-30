Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 30, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

PACKET ATTEND CRUTCH IMMUNE STITCH IGUANA

The man was going bald pretty quickly but was trying to − KEEP IT UNDER HIS HAT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

THAT FELLOW WOULD LIKE TO STOP CRAMMING HIS BOOKCASES BEYOND CAPACITY, BUT HE HAS NO SHELF CONTROL.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PERU CUBA MALI SUDAN SWEDEN ICELAND FINLAND DENMARK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PAPER, REPORT, TRIPS, SPACE, ESCORTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PROTOCOL CHRONOLOGY WORMWOOD CORROSION MONSOON MOROCCO OXYMORON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Using wind power

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/30/2024 - USA TODAY