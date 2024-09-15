Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 15

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: ENSIGN SYRUPY DETECT HERBAL DEVOUR GRATISThose at the condo owners meeting who voted in favor of the proposal were all — SEEING “AYE” TO “AYE”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

PERIOD OF HISTORY IN WHICH EVERYBODY'S PET CATS WERE ALMOST NEVER MISBEHAVING: THE ERA OF GOOD FELINES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CHAD LAOS SPAIN JAPAN NEPAL BRAZIL FINLAND POLAND

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CANAL, LACED, DECLARE, ENHANCE, ECHELON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

JORDAN GRETZKY SANDERS JOHNSON RIPKEN MARINO ROBINSON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Having a great day

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/15/2024 - USA TODAY