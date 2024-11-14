Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VINYL GULCH RADISH OPAQUE
Answer: The pharaoh commissioned an artist to decorate his tomb. The result was — “HIRE-O-GLYPHICS”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The biggest thing that I learned growing up, and even now, is if it's right, it's worth it." − Josh Duhamel
Cryptoquote
IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE, ASK A BUSY PERSON TO DO IT. THE MORE THINGS YOU DO, THE MORE YOU CAN DO. − LUCILLE BALL
Cryptoquip
PEOPLE WHO ARE PLAYING SPORTS WHILE THEY'RE SITTING IN TUBS FULL OF SOAPY WATER: BATH-LETES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY POND LAKE INLET
Lexigo
JEWEL, LEASES, SEWED, DELUGE, EVENING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NAOMI
HOTEL
PIZZERIA
SWAZILAND
GRAZING
ELEMENTAL
FUZZY
Find the Words
A thoughtful gift
Kubok
