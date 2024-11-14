Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: VINYL GULCH RADISH OPAQUE

Answer: The pharaoh commissioned an artist to decorate his tomb. The result was — “HIRE-O-GLYPHICS”

"The biggest thing that I learned growing up, and even now, is if it's right, it's worth it." − Josh Duhamel

IF YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE, ASK A BUSY PERSON TO DO IT. THE MORE THINGS YOU DO, THE MORE YOU CAN DO. − LUCILLE BALL

PEOPLE WHO ARE PLAYING SPORTS WHILE THEY'RE SITTING IN TUBS FULL OF SOAPY WATER: BATH-LETES.

SEA BAY POND LAKE INLET

JEWEL, LEASES, SEWED, DELUGE, EVENING

NAOMI HOTEL PIZZERIA SWAZILAND GRAZING ELEMENTAL FUZZY

A thoughtful gift

