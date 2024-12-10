Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GEESE FUNKY BAKERY DOODLE

Answer: The big party celebrating the quintuplets’ first birthday was — ONE FOR THE AGES

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"My father taught me that the only way you can make good at anything is to practice, and then practice some more." − Pete Rose

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHEN IT SNOWS, YOU HAVE TWO CHOICES: SHOVEL OR MAKE SNOW ANGELS. − UNKNOWN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

HIT SONG ABOUT A LIVE BAND PLAYING AT A DANCE PARTY TAKING PLACE IN A TAVERN: "ALEHOUSE ROCK."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PENGUIN CHICKEN OSTRICH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PREFER, REPEL, LEAPS, SELLERS, SERPENT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

STRIPPING INSTA GONDOLAS BADDEST SPORADIC SALVES UNDOING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Long lunches in November

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

