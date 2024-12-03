Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: QUILT FLASH GROOVY CANNON
Answer: The zeros’ attempt to arrange themselves into a positive number was — ALL FOR NOTHING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What really keeps me going is the constant belief that it could all disappear tomorrow." − Phil Donahue
Cryptoquote
IF WE MAKE IT THROUGH DECEMBER, EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE ALL RIGHT, I KNOW. − MERLE HAGGARD
Cryptoquip
AMAZING YOUNG HOUSECAT WHO WAS AN UNDISPUTED PRODIGY AT COMPOSING CLASSICAL MUSIC: MEOWZART.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BADGER WEASEL WALRUS BEAVER
Lexigo
ONIONS, SINGING, GENIE, EDITION, NOTIFIED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MISS
FRANK
DWARFS
WEIGHTIER
ASIA
ROOSEVELT
BOUNDARIES
Find the Words
Societal expectations
Kubok
