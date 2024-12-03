Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: QUILT FLASH GROOVY CANNON

Answer: The zeros’ attempt to arrange themselves into a positive number was — ALL FOR NOTHING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What really keeps me going is the constant belief that it could all disappear tomorrow." − Phil Donahue

Cryptoquote

IF WE MAKE IT THROUGH DECEMBER, EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE ALL RIGHT, I KNOW. − MERLE HAGGARD

Cryptoquip

AMAZING YOUNG HOUSECAT WHO WAS AN UNDISPUTED PRODIGY AT COMPOSING CLASSICAL MUSIC: MEOWZART.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BADGER WEASEL WALRUS BEAVER

Lexigo

ONIONS, SINGING, GENIE, EDITION, NOTIFIED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MISS FRANK DWARFS WEIGHTIER ASIA ROOSEVELT BOUNDARIES

Find the Words

Societal expectations

Kubok

