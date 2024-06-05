Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: WHEEL MOTTO GENDER WORTHY
Answer: When they went online for information about the store's sale, they - GOT THE LOW-DOWN
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Your songs are like your children. You don't want to hear, 'Your kid is ugly.'" − Composer Brian McKnight
Cryptoquote
I HOPE YOU LOVE BIRDS TOO. IT IS ECONOMICAL. IT SAVES GOING TO HEAVEN. − EMILY DICKINSON
Cryptoquip
WHEN TWO BABY BIRDS ARE GRAPPLING WITH EACH OTHER, YOU COULD CALL THAT NESTLING WRESTLING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LEO VIRGO LIBRA ARIES TAURUS
Lexigo
NERVE, ELEMENT, TUNNEL, LEGEND, DENSE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SENSORS
NESTLE
BAWLING
ABDICATES
BUCKETS
BACKYARD
NOLTE
Find the Words
Playing the classics
Kubok
