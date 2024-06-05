Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHEEL MOTTO GENDER WORTHY

Answer: When they went online for information about the store's sale, they - GOT THE LOW-DOWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Your songs are like your children. You don't want to hear, 'Your kid is ugly.'" − Composer Brian McKnight

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I HOPE YOU LOVE BIRDS TOO. IT IS ECONOMICAL. IT SAVES GOING TO HEAVEN. − EMILY DICKINSON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN TWO BABY BIRDS ARE GRAPPLING WITH EACH OTHER, YOU COULD CALL THAT NESTLING WRESTLING.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LEO VIRGO LIBRA ARIES TAURUS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NERVE, ELEMENT, TUNNEL, LEGEND, DENSE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SENSORS NESTLE BAWLING ABDICATES BUCKETS BACKYARD NOLTE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Playing the classics

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/05/2024 - USA TODAY