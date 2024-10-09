Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SUITE BRAND SICKEN RODENT
Answer: What do expectant mothers and credit cards have in common? − DUE DATES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The only thing I'm certain of is that uncertainty is the hardest thing in life to endure." − Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
A MISTAKE REPEATED MORE THAN ONCE IS A CHOICE. − PAULO COELHO
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FAMED ROCK ALBUM WITH AN ICONIC COVER SHOWING FOUR CATS TRAVERSING A CROSSWALK: "TABBY ROAD."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HAZY WINDY CHILLY CLOUDY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
IMBIBE, ELITE, EDITED, DEVIL, LIBERTY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
OHIOANS
PENS
DASHBOARD
APES
SONGWRITERS
WISEST
ZUCCHINI
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Analogue assistance
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
