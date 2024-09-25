Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SWIFT CRACK GALLON ISLAND

Answer: The instructor teaching the job-training course taught the − WORKING CLASS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't like comedy that makes me feel worse about the world than I already felt before I turned it on." − Zach Woods

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE IS NOTHING MORE PRECIOUS THAN LAUGHTER − IT IS STRENGTH TO LAUGH AND LOSE ONESELF, TO BE LIGHT. − FRIDA KAHLO

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

APPLE HAS BEGUN DESIGNING A NEW HIGH-TECH CAR, BUT THEY REALLY DON'T WANT TO INSTALL WINDOWS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BATTER BATTEN BITTER BITTEN BOTTLE KITTEN GUTTER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

LEASE, EAGLES, SEASHELL, LLAMA, ALLOWING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PUBLIC PACERS YAWNING BRITNEY EMOJIS ENVELOPING BROOM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Dotted with landmarks

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/25/2024 - USA TODAY