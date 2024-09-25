Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Sept. 25
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWIFT CRACK GALLON ISLAND
Answer: The instructor teaching the job-training course taught the − WORKING CLASS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't like comedy that makes me feel worse about the world than I already felt before I turned it on." − Zach Woods
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NOTHING MORE PRECIOUS THAN LAUGHTER − IT IS STRENGTH TO LAUGH AND LOSE ONESELF, TO BE LIGHT. − FRIDA KAHLO
Cryptoquip
APPLE HAS BEGUN DESIGNING A NEW HIGH-TECH CAR, BUT THEY REALLY DON'T WANT TO INSTALL WINDOWS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BATTER BATTEN BITTER BITTEN BOTTLE KITTEN GUTTER
Lexigo
LEASE, EAGLES, SEASHELL, LLAMA, ALLOWING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PUBLIC
PACERS
YAWNING
BRITNEY
EMOJIS
ENVELOPING
BROOM
Find the Words
Dotted with landmarks
Kubok
