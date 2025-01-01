Queen Camilla Grants Bee Venom Facialist, Wedding Dress Designer and Hairdresser of 30 Years Prestigious Royal Warrants

The Royal Warrants of Appointment "effectively offers a peek into the royal shopping basket,” with nearly 400 making the cut this iteration

Queen Camilla is awarding members of her glam squad by giving them a prestigious royal honor.

The Queen’s hairdresser and facialist are among those in the latest crop of Royal Warrants of Appointment, given by senior royals to companies whose goods and services are favored by members of the royal family.

Among the most recent group of honorees are Camilla’s hairdresser Jo Hansford, who has cut and colored Camilla’s hair for the past 30 years, according to The Times. Hansford, who the outlet said takes pride in being “the best tinter on the planet,” is one of just seven new Royal Warrants granted by the Queen, 77.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Queen Camilla smiles as she attends "Northern Ireland: Poets and Their Place" hosted by The Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle during day two of her visit to Northern Ireland on March 21, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Hansford said of Camilla that she was “proud to have [her] as a client for more than three decades” and added of the prestigious recognition, “It is particularly wonderful that the Queen has awarded it to an all-female-owned and run business.”

“It really shows that, with grit and determination, you can achieve truly incredible things,” she added.

Also included was Heaven Health and Beauty, run by Deborah Mitchell, the facialist Camilla has turned to for her bee venom and collagen facials for 18 years, The Telegraph reported.

Of her cult favorite bee venom mask, Mitchell said, “The Queen was the first to try it when I made it.”

“I handmake the products and do her treatments, as well,” Mitchell told The Telegraph. “Her new favorite is collagen drops, which you drink, and she is still using the bee venom.”

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on July 10, 2024

The bee venom mask — which can be used as a moisturizer or an overnight treatment — is made with organic oils, Manuka honey and a patented blend of bee venom. “It tricks the skin into thinking it has been stung, sending collagen and elastin to the area to repair itself,” according to The Telegraph.

Camilla also gave the honor to designer Anna Valentine, whose atelier has designed clothing for the Queen since 2002, when she was still Camilla Parker Bowles. Anna Valentine also designed Camilla’s wedding dress when she married the former Prince Charles in 2005.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Prince Charles and his wife Camilla leaving the Service of Prayer and Dedication following their marriage at The Guildhall, at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005

Valentine said the honor would boost “small British businesses and artisans and raise awareness of and promote slow fashion” (as opposed to fast fashion).

“We aim to pass on our skills of design and craftsmanship to the next generation,” she added.

In addition to Anna Valentine, fellow Camilla-loved fashion industry veterans like designer Fiona Clare, milliner Philip Treacy and couturier Roy Allen also made the list.

In all, about 400 companies in the U.K. and beyond made the cut for royal warrants this go ‘round, a list which "effectively offers a peek into the royal shopping basket,” according to The Times. Royal warrants are granted for up to five years, and those companies appointed are allowed to use the coat of arms of the royal they are associated with on packing, as part of advertising or on stationary. This marks the first time Camilla has given royal warrants and, while she chose seven for the most current list, her husband King Charles chose 386, including some companies his mother, Queen Elizabeth, had previously granted royal warrants to during her lifetime. Charles began granting warrants as far back as 1980, when he was still Prince of Wales.

Chris Jackson Pool/Getty King Charles III smiles during the The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' at Highgrove Gardens on Dec. 13, 2024 in Tetbury, England

Interestingly, among the companies to not receive a royal warrant this iteration was Cadbury, the famous chocolatier that has had a Royal Warrant of Appointment for the past 170 years. It was originally given the royal seal of approval in 1854 by Queen Victoria, “and was reportedly a favorite of Queen Elizabeth” until her death in 2022, The Guardian reported.

